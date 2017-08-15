DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cloud Engineering Market by Service Type (Consulting and Design, Cloud Storage, Integration and Migration), Service Model, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The cloud engineering market is expected to grow from USD 4.73 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.43 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.2% during the forecast period

The demand for cloud computing is driven by many factors, such as lower costs, flexibility, agility, and security. Engineering combines the know-hows of research and innovation with the lifecycle of cloud-ready products to offer state-of-the-art Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service SaaS service, and reduce the Time-to-Market (TTM).

The cloud engineering market has been segmented on the basis of service types, service models, organization sizes, deployment models, verticals, and regions. The cloud storage service type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and the consulting and design service segment is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017 in the cloud engineering market. Engineering in the cloud uses an approach that addresses the entire lifecycle of application programs, design, development, testing, and development operation phases. Adoption of cloud services among the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment have become a central part of the business processes, due to the ease of use and the flexibility they offer, and is expected to grow in the coming years.

The public cloud deployment model is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017. By using cloud engineering, enterprises are developing new and better ways to enhance operational benefits, while reducing costs. Lower costs and greater efficiency than on-premises and growing adoption of serverless computing are driving the demand for the cloud engineering services. The enterprises, which are adopting cloud engineering, are increasingly inclined toward deploying cloud-based services to run their critical business functions.

North America is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017, whereas the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the cloud engineering market. An increasing need for efficient computing framework and shifting of workload to cloud environment are driving the demand for the cloud engineering market, globally.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 Cloud Engineering Market Analysis, By Service Type



7 Cloud Engineering Market Analysis, By Service Model



8 Cloud Engineering Market Analysis, By Organization Size



9 Cloud Engineering Market Analysis, By Deployment Model



10 Cloud Engineering Market Analysis, By Vertical



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Aricent Inc.

Calsoft Inc.

Engineering Ingegneria Informatica Spa

Gft Technologies Se

Infosys Limited

Itc Infotech

Nitor Infotech

Rapidvalue Solutions

Searce Inc.

Sogeti

Trianz

Vvdn Technologies

