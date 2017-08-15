SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Sedgwick LLP is pleased to announce that Best Lawyers in America 2018 has included 19 Sedgwick attorneys in its annual list of attorneys with the most favorable peer recognitions in a given practice area and geographic location.
Appellate Practice
Kirk C. Jenkins, Chicago, IL
Admiralty and Maritime Law
Eric M. Danoff, San Francisco, CA
James A. Marissen, Orange County, CA
James J. Tamulski, San Francisco, CA
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Lillian G. Stenfeldt, San Francisco, CA
Bet-the-Company Litigation
Kevin J. Dunne, San Francisco, CA
Commercial Litigation
Kevin J. Dunne, San Francisco, CA
Robert D. Towey, New Jersey
Steven D. Wasserman, San Francisco, CA
Construction Law
Marilyn Klinger, Los Angeles, CA
Insurance Law
Bruce D. Celebrezze, San Francisco, CA
Valerie Shea, Miami, FL
Robert D. Towey, New Jersey
Litigation - Bankruptcy
Lillian G. Stenfeldt, San Francisco, CA
Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Defendants
David M. Covey, New York, NY
Nicholas W. Heldt, San Francisco, CA
Media Law
James J.S. Holmes, Los Angeles, CA
Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
Margaret M. Holm, Orange County, CA
Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
Eugene Brown Jr., San Francisco, CA
Gregory C. Read, San Francisco, CA
Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
David M. Covey, New York, NY
Kevin J. Dunne, San Francisco, CA
Michael F. Healy, San Francisco, CA
Gregory C. Read, San Francisco, CA
Wayne A. Wolff, San Francisco, CA
Best Lawyers in America selects attorneys based on the results of a rigorous evaluation process which incorporates lawyer and client feedback and other data indicative of attorneys' strengths.
