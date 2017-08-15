SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Sedgwick LLP is pleased to announce that Best Lawyers in America 2018 has included 19 Sedgwick attorneys in its annual list of attorneys with the most favorable peer recognitions in a given practice area and geographic location.

Appellate Practice

Kirk C. Jenkins, Chicago, IL

Admiralty and Maritime Law

Eric M. Danoff, San Francisco, CA

James A. Marissen, Orange County, CA

James J. Tamulski, San Francisco, CA

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Lillian G. Stenfeldt, San Francisco, CA

Bet-the-Company Litigation

Kevin J. Dunne, San Francisco, CA

Commercial Litigation

Kevin J. Dunne, San Francisco, CA

Robert D. Towey, New Jersey

Steven D. Wasserman, San Francisco, CA

Construction Law

Marilyn Klinger, Los Angeles, CA

Insurance Law

Bruce D. Celebrezze, San Francisco, CA

Valerie Shea, Miami, FL

Robert D. Towey, New Jersey

Litigation - Bankruptcy

Lillian G. Stenfeldt, San Francisco, CA

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Defendants

David M. Covey, New York, NY

Nicholas W. Heldt, San Francisco, CA

Media Law

James J.S. Holmes, Los Angeles, CA

Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants

Margaret M. Holm, Orange County, CA

Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants

Eugene Brown Jr., San Francisco, CA

Gregory C. Read, San Francisco, CA

Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

David M. Covey, New York, NY

Kevin J. Dunne, San Francisco, CA

Michael F. Healy, San Francisco, CA

Gregory C. Read, San Francisco, CA

Wayne A. Wolff, San Francisco, CA

Best Lawyers in America selects attorneys based on the results of a rigorous evaluation process which incorporates lawyer and client feedback and other data indicative of attorneys' strengths.

About Sedgwick LLP

Sedgwick LLP provides trial, appellate, litigation management, counseling, risk management and transactional legal services to the world's leading companies. With offices in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Orange County (Calif.), San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., and an affiliated office in Bermuda, Sedgwick's collective experience spans the globe and virtually every industry. For more information about Sedgwick, its lawyers and the services it provides, visit www.sedgwicklaw.com.

Contact:



Maggie Watkins

Chief Marketing Officer

816.423.2115

Maggie.Watkins@sedgwicklaw.com



