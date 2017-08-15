According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global Huntington's disease (HD) therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 15% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Huntington's Disease (HD) Therapeutics Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio forcentral nervous system research, "The global HD therapeutics market is currently witnessing a high unmet demand for disease modifying drugs that can permanently inhibit or reverse the progression of HD. The market is currently served by many off-label drugs belonging to different drug-class, such as anticonvulsants, antipsychotics, and others, that are useful in treating movement disorders and other behavioral symptoms associated with HD."

The market research analysis categorizes the global HD therapeutics market into four major segments based on drug class. They are:

Antidopaminergics

Anticonvulsants

Antipsychotics

Antidepressants

Antidopaminergics

The most common problem associated with HD is chorea, which is a movement disorder characterized by jerky and involuntary movement. It affects the face, arms, or legs. Anti-chorea effect of certain antidopaminergic agents is due to their effect on reversible depletion of monoamines, including dopamine.

The global HD therapeutics market by antidopaminergics is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 25%. The market is expected to register a rapid growth, which is primarily attributed to the launch of AUSTEDO, a new HD therapeutic by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in April 2017. The market is growing due to continuous use of TBZ for symptomatic treatment of chorea associated with HD.

Anticonvulsants

Anticonvulsants, originally developed for the treatment of epilepsy, are finding rising application in the treatment of HD. These drugs exert their pharmacologic effect by making the nerves less sensitive to stimuli.

The global HD therapeutics market by anticonvulsants is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The market is growing due to extensive application of anticonvulsants for the treatment of chorea associated with HD both alone and in combination with other medications. The common anticonvulsants used are valproic acid/divalproex or carbamazepine. These agents are used to manage muscle spasm in chorea associated with HD.

Antipsychotics

The global HD therapeutics market by antipsychotics held around 20% share in 2016, and the market is expected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Antipsychotic therapeutics such as Risperdal and Haldol are used to provide symptomatic treatment for chorea associated with HD. The major drawback associated with these drugs is that the first-generation antipsychotic drug, Haldol, has the potential to cause extrapyramidal side-effects and hence, they are used as the last resort for the treatment of chorea.

Antidepressants

Antidepressants are pharmaceutical agents that are used for the treatment of major depressive disorders and other neurological conditions, such as anxiety disorder, dysthymia, obsessive compulsive disorder, eating disorder, chronic pain, neuropathic pain, and others. The global HD therapeutics market by anti-depressants is growing due to rising prevalence of depression in HD patients, which is treated pharmacologically with traditional antidepressant drugs, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

SSRIs are used as a first-line therapy as they are easy to administer, convenient dosing, lesser adverse-effects and have a high safety profile. Other antidepressants such as bupropion, venlafaxine, nefazodone, and tricyclic antidepressants can also be used.

"However, severe side-effects of anti-depressants limit the use of these drugs in HD. For instance, antidepressants cause insomnia, nausea, increased appetite or weight gain, loss of libido, fatigue or drowsiness, dry mouth, blurred vision, and constipation," says Sapna.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

H. Lundbeck

Prana Biotechnology

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

