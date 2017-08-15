

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Fed President William Dudley on Tuesday said Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive now serving as President Donald Trump's economic adviser, would make a 'reasonable candidate' to lead the central bank if current head Janet Yellen is replaced.



In an interview with AP, Dudley also said he would be in favor of hiking interest rates before year's end.



'I think it depends on how the economic forecast evolves. If it evolves in line with my expectations, I would expect - I would be in favor of doing another rate hike later this year,' he said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX