

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday, snapping back from early losses ahead of U.S. inventories data due over the next day.



This afternoon the American Petroleum Institute releases its industry survey, while the government's EIA report is out tomorrow morning.



Both sources have shown a big drop in U.S. oil inventories from record highs seen over the winter.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 4 cents to settle at $47.55 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



A stronger dollar has helped dent oil prices this week. Earlier in the month oil touched an 11-week peak above $50.



In economic news, retail sales in the U.S. increased by more than anticipated last month, up 0.6 percent in July after rising by a revised 0.3 percent in June.



Economists had expected sales to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.2 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



The International Monetary Fund raised the growth outlook for China for the period between 2017 to 2021, but cautioned that the projected sharp increase in non-financial sector debt could hurt growth.



