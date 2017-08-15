Technavio market research analysts forecast the global industrial Power over Ethernet (PoE) marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global industrial Power over Ethernet marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists powered devices and power sourcing equipment as the two major segments based on type, of which the powered devices segment accounted for more than 58% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global industrial Power over Ethernet market:

Growing implementation of IIoT

Increased Ethernet penetration in process field devices

Growth of smart grid investments in power industry

Growing implementation of IIoT

IIoT enables the physical devices embedded with sensors, software, and hardware to collect, analyze, and exchange data without human intervention. Most of the industrial applications of IoT include PLC, DCS, and IPC. The main purpose of incorporating IIoT is to reduce the operating expenses and connect the remote infrastructure.

"IIoT automation prefers Ethernet/IP as the preferred industrial Ethernet technology, as it provides full IP compatibility and incorporates Common Industrial Protocol. The implementation of PoE helps factories transfer power and Ethernet on the same wire, which results in cost cutting; ease of installation; improvement of safety, flexibility, and reliability; and enables system integration in the factories," says Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research.

Increased Ethernet penetration in process field devices

Ethernet penetration in process field devices became higher with the increase in the adoption of PLC, DCS, and SCADA. These field devices also work on Ethernet connection in communicating the collated information from various remote locations. The growing need for information transfer in factories in different geographical regions is leading to increased Ethernet penetration of process field devices.

Devices such as I/O modules and PLCs need high power, which PoE cannot support. Therefore, PoEs are used as a power backup when primary power fails. Nowadays, IEEE802.3at standard PoEs are used everywhere, as they allow up to 30 W of current to the field devices.

Growth of smart grid investments in power industry

The implementation of smart grids is increasing in the power industry, as the need for the detection and reaction to the local changes in the use of power is increasing. The implementation of the smart grid is greater in China and North America. The initiatives taken by governments of these regions to modernize traditional power grids into smart grids is increasing the scope of the Power over Ethernet market to grow in these regions.

"PoE is used for transferring power and data through a single wire to the field devices. This helps in optimum utilization of space and efficient utilization of data communication technologies to detect and react to the changes in the use of power. China dominates the market for smart grid technologies as it aims to reduce the coal-fired power plants from 72% in 2012 to 58% in 2025. These strategies are likely to increase the market for Power over Ethernet during the forecast period," says Raghav.

