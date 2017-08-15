Amyx, Inc. Announces 2 Blanket Purchase Agreements Awards in Support of the Securities and Exchange Commission

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / Amyx, Inc. of Reston, Virginia has been awarded multiple BPAs, supporting the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations (OCIE), as part of the Securities & Exchange Commission. Amyx was awarded contracts in both Work Category 1 - National Examination Program Support Services (NESS), and Work Category 3 - Cyberwatch Services. Across these BPAs, Amyx will support OCIE in an effort to accomplish the objectives of its National Exam Program, which include: 1) promote compliance, 2) prevent fraud, 3) monitor risk, and 4) inform policy. Each BPA has a Period of Performance of 8 years and $100 Million-dollar ceiling.

"We are excited to continue our support to the SEC. This organization is on the cutting edge of monitoring our Nation's financial systems and this contract will help to further accomplish this critical objective," said President & CEO, Satya Akula. Additionally, "The SEC leads the way in terms of a forward leaning organization, amongst the Government Agencies which have regulatory oversight of our Financial Markets. Our long-term relationship with the SEC will continue for the next 8 years and we will work shoulder-to-shoulder with them in an effort to identify and help prevent fraudulent activity," said Chief Operating Officer, William Schaefer.

For more information on Amyx, please visit www.amyx.com.

POC:

Michael S. Kleeblatt

Vice President

mkleeblatt@aymx.com

703.373.1984 x106

