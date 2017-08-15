

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to Zillow Mortgage, the rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dipped to 3.67 percent. That is a drop of three basis points from this time last week.



The decline took mortgage rates to their lowest levels since late June, the real estate tracking film said. The move was prompted by geopolitical uncertainty amid increased tensions with North Korea. Also, weak inflation data has led many to conclude that a Fed rate hike has been pushed back expectations.



Erin Lantz, vice president of mortgages at Zillow, explained: 'This week geopolitical developments could continue to move markets, but several speeches by Fed officials late in the week could also provide insight into the Committee's view of recent inflation data.'



Meanwhile, the rate for a 15-year fixed home loan is sitting at 2.92 percent.



