sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,08 Euro		+0,09
+0,26 %
WKN: A14NX6 ISIN: US98954M1018 Ticker-Symbol: 0ZG 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZILLOW GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZILLOW GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,721
34,882
21:49
34,72
34,89
21:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZILLOW GROUP INC
ZILLOW GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZILLOW GROUP INC35,08+0,26 %