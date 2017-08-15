The global stethoscopes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalstethoscopesmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into three product segments, comprising of electronic/digital stethoscopes, manual and mechanical stethoscopes, and other stethoscopes.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global stethoscopes market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Stethoscopes market in the Americas

In 2016, the Americas dominated the global stethoscopes market, accounting for more than 46% of the market. North America was the largest revenue contributor to the stethoscopes market. The market is expected to witness slow growth rate during the forecast period as most of the healthcare facilities already possess stethoscopes, hence the market is moving toward maturity. However, increasing advancements in stethoscopes and growing awareness among physicians, nurses, and individuals related to improved healthcare facilities will contribute to the growth of the market.

The scope of market growth in this region is limited as the market is becoming mature. However, increasing R&D and the US FDA approval for wireless stethoscopes compatible with visual monitors to read the vital signs of the individuals will contribute to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Stethoscopes market in EMEA

In 2016, EMEA accounted for close to 34% of the total market share of the global stethoscopes market, which is expected to decrease by 2021 slightly. Countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK contributed significantly to the growth of stethoscopes market in this region.

According to Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research, "Growing awareness with respect to the benefits of using stethoscopes with advanced technological features such as ultrasonic sound wave will contribute to the growth of this market. Moreover, the increasing demand for electronic/digital stethoscopes in EMEA is expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period."

Stethoscopes market in APAC

In 2016, APAC accounted for the share of 20.1% of the global stethoscopes market. Japan and China significantly contributed to the growth of this market due to better healthcare infrastructure and availability of many stethoscopes manufacturers in these regions.

"The development of new hospitals and diagnostic centers, increasing healthcare expenditure and continuously improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies such as Japan, China, and India are some of the major factors that will influence the growth of the stethoscopes market in APAC," says Neha.

Moreover, more than 50% of the total world's population resides in this region. Hence, there is an immense opportunity for manufacturers of stethoscopes to expand their sales and distribution channels in this region. The leading manufacturers can collaborate with the local manufacturers in this region to expand their market share and geographical footprint.

The top vendors in the global stethoscopes market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

3M

American Diagnostic Corporation

GF Health Products

Medline Industries

Rudolf Riester

