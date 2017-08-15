The Motion Sensor Kit, Now Available for $29.99 29.99 GBP, Teaches All Ages to Build Games, Apps and Songs

Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to changes in the sixth paragraph.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170815005626/en/

Kano Motion Sensor Kit (Photo: Business Wire)

The corrected release reads:

KANO LAUNCHES ITS MOST ACCESSIBLE LEARN-TO-CODE KIT, POWERED BY MOTION CONTROL

The Motion Sensor Kit, Now Available for $29.99 29.99 GBP, Teaches All Ages to Build Games, Apps and Songs

Kano, the DIY computer company, announced today the release of its Motion Sensor Kit at $29.99/29.99 GBP, the most affordable, end-to-end learn-to-code product on the market. The new kit uses a USB sensor to translate motion, such as a hand waving or leg kicking, into data. Through the included Kano App, beginners of all ages can build games, apps, music and art that react to motion with simple blocks of code, or Javascript.

Inside the box lies an easy-to-follow storybook that illustrates how sensors work, a suction pad, decorative stickers, USB cable extender and the USB motion sensor, which can connect to any Windows, Mac or Kano Computer Kit.

"Kano lowers the barrier to entry, price and experience, to creativity with computing and code," said Alex Klein, Co-Founder CEO, Kano. "The Motion Sensor Kit demystifies a powerful tool -- the ubiquitous motion sensors embedded in cars, phones, industrial machinery, and more. And, it democratises the programming of applications, music, and games in a delightfully physical way."

Following the step-by-step storybook, makers assemble their own Motion Sensor Kit, download the Kano App and complete activities designed to teach the basics of coding. The Kano App connects to Kano's online community, Kano World, where anyone can share their creations, view others' and rework existing ones from the platform into new projects.

Suitable for beginners of all ages, the Motion Sensor Kit comes with more than 30 creative tutorials and challenges including:

Hand Pong : Like the classic game of Pong? Code one's own, learn logic, understand basic coding principles and control the paddle directly with one's own hand.

: Like the classic game of Pong? Code one's own, learn logic, understand basic coding principles and control the paddle directly with one's own hand. Scratch Like a DJ: Control the turntable with one's hands, make noise and mix tunes.

The Motion Sensor Kit is now available for $29.99/29.99 GBP in the online Kano store. Additionally, in the US, the Motion Sensor Kit will soon be available through retailers and e-tailers including Amazon.com, Barnes Noble, Toys "R" Us, ThinkGeek and GameStop. In Canada, the product will be available at Indigo, Toys "R" Us and The Source, while in the UK, customers will be able to purchase from amazon.co.uk.

Intended to demystify key programming concepts by making them physical, the Motion Sensor Kit comes out on the heels of Kano's launch earlier this summer of the Pixel Kit, a DIY computer with 128 programmable LEDs anyone can make and code to bring art, games, and data to life. The Motion Sensor Kit and Pixel Kit are the latest additions to Kano's product lineup, which also includes the Computer Kit and Screen Kit.

Store: https://kano.me/store/us/products/motion-sensor-kit

Video: Link

Assets: Press Pack

About Kano

Kano is a London-based technology company, creator of the first computer anyone can make. More than 150,000 Kano Kits have shipped to people in 86 countries -- on them, ages 6 to 81 have built PCs, screens, radios, artwork, music, games, Minecraft hacks and more, sharing over 30 million lines of code. The Kano Computer Kit empowers people around the world to create with technology, and not just consume it.

Kano was founded by Alex Klein, Yonatan Raz-Fridman, and Saul Klein, and has raised $19 million in funding to date, including its initial record-breaking Kickstarter campaign. Their investors include Jim Breyer, Marc Benioff, Martin Sorrell, Index Ventures, James Higa, Troy Carter and Shana Fisher, among others.

Kano has been chosen as one of the most innovative consumer electronics companies of 2017, joining the likes of Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. Notable backers and supporters include Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, supermodel Karlie Kloss, legendary musician Nile Rodgers, and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170815005626/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Brew PR

Alexandra Ezra

alexandra@brewpr.com