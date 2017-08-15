IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- PriceSpider -- an advanced retail technology solution provider to some of the world's largest brand manufacturers, announced today its aggressive year-over-year growth necessitated a move to a new office space to accommodate its expanding workforce. The company has left its previous 6,500-square-foot office and relocated to a modern 16,832-square-foot space located in the heart of the Irvine business district. The move allows the firm to bring a significant number of tech-focused jobs to Irvine and Orange County.

The company experienced 120 percent growth in 2016 due to the continuous advancement of its technology, which has helped generate momentum in the industry. Though PriceSpider is celebrated for its best-in-breed "Where to Buy" solution, the retail technology innovator is continuing to expand its offerings, including investing more heavily in services that will provide data and research-backed recommendations that will aid clients to directly accelerate revenue growth.

PriceSpider offers a range of solutions in addition to Where to Buy, including MAP Monitoring, Market Intelligence Reports, and Ratings and Reviews. All of these offerings work in concert to help clients attract customers, build brand identities and increase revenue.

Priding itself on providing a startup culture without the startup risk, the firm's new office space boasts fully-furnished game rooms for employees to enjoy during breaks, floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views of Orange County and two beautiful kitchen areas fully stocked and equipped with large HD-TVs.

"We saw explosive growth last year and continue to blaze a trail this year, which is a testament to our continual state of innovation, both in offering new products and streamlining our existing solutions. We are evolving daily and are constantly striving to develop progressive partnerships," said Anthony Ferry, CEO of PriceSpider. "This stunning new office space provides us with room to accommodate additional staff and complements the kind of culture we aim to provide at PriceSpider. We look forward to continued innovation and a bright future ahead."

For more information, please visit www.PriceSpider.com.

About PriceSpider: PriceSpider is a retail technology company specializing in products and solutions that provide invaluable insight into consumer purchasing behavior. Powered by proprietary "spidering" technology that collects a wide range of data from thousands of e-commerce sites, PriceSpider discovers -- with precision -- what, where, when and how people purchase. In addition to its super-charged buying solution Where to Buy, which integrates with manufacturers' websites to capture conversion data while giving shoppers access to online and local retailers, PriceSpider offers a competitive edge with unique solutions including Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) Monitoring, Rating and Reviews and Market Intelligence Reports, which dive deep into retailer, seller and brand performance, pricing and competitors' posture. With additional solutions currently in research and development designed to complement its existing suite of technological offerings, PriceSpider aims to provide the ultimate integrated technology platform to help manufacturers know more to sell more. For more information, please visit www.PriceSpider.com.

