Global Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection Market 2011-2022 - Analysis, Opportunities & Forecasts

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global aerospace lightning strike protection market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2022.

Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2022 by type (expanded foil, interwoven wires, metallized fabrics and fibers, coating and painting, lightning diverter strips, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

The future of the global aerospace lightning strike protection market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, regional, and military aircraft markets. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing penetration of composites in aircraft programs, proliferating aircraft deliveries, and aviation regulations and certification standards regarding the use of Lightning Strike Protection (LSP) in aircraft.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of light weight LSP materials and nano-enhanced lightning strike protection.

North America is expected to remain the largest region by value and by volume during the forecast period due to highest number of aircraft delivery and production in this region.

Aerospace lightning strike protection companies profiled in this market include Dexmet Corporation, GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG, and Astroseal Products Mfg. Inc. are among the major suppliers of LSP materials.

Scope of the Report



Expanded Foil

Interwoven Wire

Coating and Painting

Metallized Fabrics and Fibers

Lightning Diverter Strips

Others



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classification



3. Market Trend and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Astroseal Products Mfg. Corporation/Astrostrike

Dexmet Corporation

GKD - GEBR. KUFFERATH AG

Hollingsworth & Vose Company

LORD Corporation

Lightning Diversion System

Niles Expanded Metals & Plastic

Technical Fibre Products, Inc.

Toho Tenax America, Inc.

Wallner tooling/EXPAC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3x5tsd/growth





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716