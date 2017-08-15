Global Masterbatch (Color, White, Black, Additive, Filler) Market 2011-2017 & 2022

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global masterbatch market is expected to reach an estimated $10.9 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of the global masterbatch market is attractive with opportunities in various end use industries, including packaging, building and construction, consumer goods, transportation, electrical and electronics, and textiles industries. The major driver for growth of this market is increasing demand for plastic as substitutes for various materials like metal, concrete, and steel in various end use industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the masterbatch industry, include growing demand of anti-shrinkage and flame retardant masterbatches for PP pipes and PC sheets, and increasing demand for biodegradable masterbatch products.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume; APAC is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.

Masterbatch companies profiled in this market include Clariant AG, Polyone Corporation, A.Schulman, Ampacet Corporation, and Cabot Corporation are among the major suppliers of the masterbatch market.



Scope of the Report

Masterbatch Market by Product Type (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011- 2022):

Color

White

Black

Additive

Filler

Masterbatch Market by End Use Industry [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011- 2022):

Packaging

Building and Construction

Consumer Goods

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Fiber and Textiles

Others

Masterbatch Market by Carrier Resin (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011- 2022):

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

PA (Polyamide)

EVA (Ethyl vinyl acetate)

ABS (Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene)

SAN (Styrene Acrylonitrile)

PC (Polycarbonate)

Masterbatch Market by Process (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011-2022):

Film Extrusion

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Pipe, Conducit, and Tubing

Extrusion Coating

Sheet and Thermofoming

Wire and Cable

Rotational Molding

Other Extrusion

Key Topics Covered:







1. Executive Summary



2. Masterbatch Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



A. Schulman

Ampacet Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Clariant

Gabriel-Chemie GmbH

PlastiBlends

Poddar Pigments

PolyOne

Polyplast

Tosaf Group

