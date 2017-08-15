United Cannabis Corporation: United Cannabis Granted Patent for Its Prana Bio Nutrient Line of Cannabinoid Based Products in the United States

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB: CNAB) (the "Company" or "United Cannabis") today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued US Patent #9730911 (the "Patent"), granting exclusive rights to its proprietary formulations based on compounds extracted from cannabis plant materials; more specifically, the composition of matter pertaining to the use of phytocannabinoids, cannabinoids, and specific terpene profiles in liquid form. This composition of matter patent provides protection for United Cannabis' proprietary formulations.

Earnest Blackmon, United Cannabis' Chief Executive Officer, commented on the approval, "This is a significant milestone for United Cannabis. Our primary objective has always been to develop unique and effective cannabinoid based products. This Patent is one the cornerstones of our business plan for obtaining FDA approval."

Tony Verzura, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, added, "I have spent the last 20 years working with cannabis as a patient, activist, caregiver, and innovator. Our patented innovations enabled our team to utilize chemical-free extractions and infusion methodologies for a wide range of accurately dosed products. These advances have helped us provide relief for thousands of patients suffering from a variety of ailments."

The patent protects the use of suspending both phytocannabinoids and cannabinoids with specific combinations of cannabis derived terpenes in liquid forms with an array of delivery methods including capsule, sublingual, topical, oral, suppository, and vaporization. Cannabinoids referenced in the application include ratios of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCa), cannabidiolic acid (CBDa), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabinol (CBN), cannabidiol (CBD), cannabichromenic acid (CBCa), and cannabichromene (CBC).

About United Cannabis Corporation

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of phyto-therapeutic based products supported by patented technologies for the pharmaceutical, medical, and industrial markets. The Company has long advocated the application of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. The Company's products are patent protected, first in class medicines with applications to a global market. United Cannabis trades on the OTCQB under the symbol CNAB.

SOURCE: United Cannabis Corporation