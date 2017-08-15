Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal web real time communications (WebRTC) market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 17 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global web real time communication market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global WebRTC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 34% during the forecast period. The increasing number of businesses have led to a high demand for real-time communication that helps in connecting people all over the world. Businesses are focusing on improving WebRTC services to improve customer service.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global WebRTC market is highly competitive due to the presence of key competitors, such as Avaya, AT&T, Dialogic, GENBAND, and TokBox, along with Google, Microsoft, Opera, and others. Increasing demand for high-quality video, voice, and data communication services, and the need for improved real-time communication among customers and businesses pose challenges to the vendors. The prominent vendors collaborate with other vendors and offer WebRTC solutions in their products.

"The vendors seek to focus on improving customer satisfaction and offer WebRTC in the real-time communication services platforms. These offer a wide range of product portfolios and emphasize product differentiation and competitive pricing. An increase in the product extensions will intensify competition among the players in the global WebRTC market," says Ujjwal Doshi, a lead media and entertainment services analyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Avaya

Avaya provides global solutions and technologies for customers, UC, and contact centers. It offers smart solutions for team engagement, customer experience management, and networking. Avaya WebRTC Snap-in is an integral part of the Avaya Breeze Platform that offers value-added services to businesses. It offers the click-to-call feature in the web pages, which makes it easier for customers to access the services of the enterprises.

AT&T

AT&T delivers advanced mobile services, high-speed Internet, next-generation TV, and other smart solutions for individuals and businesses. It is one among the global leaders in the telecommunications and media and technology industries. The company provides solutions to the finance, manufacturing, education, healthcare, retail, hospitality, and government sectors. In the year 2015, AT&T announced itself to be the first US carrier to offer commercial support for WebRTC through AT&T Enhanced WebRTC API.

Dialogic

Dialogic helps service providers, enterprises, and application developers to build and deploy Web RTC on agile networks. The company is one among the leading providers of cloud-optimized real-time multimedia processing solutions, network infrastructure solutions, and customizable applications. PowerMedia XMS is a highly scalable software media server offered by the company. It offers multimedia communications solutions to enterprises and WebRTC applications.

GENBAND

GENBAND provides network and cloud-based real-time communications software solutions and services. The company provides solutions to service providers, enterprises, independent software vendors, developers and system integrators for rapid communication in virtual environments. GENBAND offers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded communications such as voice, video, messaging, and chat through Kandy communications Platform as a service (PaaS).

TokBox

The company develops and operates OpenTok, a cloud platform that adds video, voice, and messaging to the websites and mobile apps. The OpenTok platform is customizable and flexible and offers video, audio, and networking technology WebRTC. TokBox delivers hosted infrastructure, APIs, SDKs, and tools to use WebRTC live video, voice, and messaging features for businesses.

