Global Tennis Equipment Market Analysis, Opportunities & Forecasts 2011-2022

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Tennis Equipment Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The future of the global tennis equipment manufacturing market looks good with opportunities in the tennis racquet, tennis ball, and tennis strings market. The global tennis equipment manufacturing market is expected to reach an estimated $845.7 million by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2017 to 2022.

The major growth drivers for this market are an increasing number of tennis events, growing participation among age groups, particularly in the youth segment, and growth of tennis as a fitness sport. In this market, the three segments by type are tennis racquets, tennis balls, and tennis strings.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the tennis equipment industry, include increasing use of information technology for direct promotion/marketing to customers, and increasing participation in tennis for cardiovascular health.

A total of 46 figures/charts and 29 tables are provided in this 99-page report to help in your business decisions.

The study includes the tennis equipment market size and forecast for the global tennis equipment manufacturing market through 2022 by type, material (tennis racquet), and region as follows:

Tennis equipment market by type Value ($million) and Volume (million units) from 2011 to 2022):

Tennis Racquet

Tennis Ball

Tennis String

Tennis equipment market by material of tennis racquet (Value ($ million) for 2016)

Composites

Other Materials

Tennis equipment market by region (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Tennis equipment companies profiled in this market include Amer Sports, Head NV, Babolat, Yonex, and Dunlop Sports are among the major manufacturers of tennis equipment.



The researcher forecasts that the tennis racquet segment will remain the largest segment by value and the tennis ball segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.



Currently, tennis racquets are mostly made of composites material and it will remain preferred material for manufacturing due to their lightweight property.



North America is expected to remain the largest region by value during the forecast period due to an increasing number of professional players and cardio tennis participants in this region.







Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Global Tennis Equipment Market Dynamics



2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Tennis Equipment Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Tennis Equipment Market by Type

3.3.1: Tennis Racquets

3.3.2: Tennis Balls

3.3.3: Tennis Strings

3.4: Global Tennis Racquet Market by Material

3.4.1: Composite and Other Materials



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



4.1: Global Tennis Equipment Market by Region

4.2: North American Tennis Equipment Market

4.3: European Tennis Equipment Market

4.4: APAC Tennis Equipment Market

4.5: ROW Tennis Equipment Market



5. Competitor Analysis



5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis



6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Labor Cost

6.3: Energy Cost

6.4: SG&A

6.5: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



7.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Tennis Equipment Market by Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Tennis Equipment Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trend Analysis

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Tennis Equipment Market

7.3.3: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



8.1: Amer Sports

8.2: Head NV

8.3: Babolat

8.4: Yonex

8.5: Dunlop Sports

8.6: Tecnifibre



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7fs3pz/growth

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716