sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,857 Euro		-0,364
-2,75 %
WKN: A1H5LQ ISIN: CA7170461064 Ticker-Symbol: PXK 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP12,857-2,75 %