Technavio's latest market research report on the global sparkling juices marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Atul Kumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for non-alcoholic beverages research, "The global sparkling juices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period owing to the evolving habits and demands of consumers. Nutritive value and fizz in sparkling juices are attracting consumers toward this category. In addition to this, the availability of multiple flavors has helped the market to grow at a high rate."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global sparkling juicesmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing preference for organic sparkling juices

Growing preference for certified sparkling juices

Packaging innovations

Growing preference for organic sparkling juices

The popularity of organic sparkling juices is slowly gaining strength, as consumers increasingly seek healthy, natural, and safe F&B products. In addition to this, many consumers trust organic F&B to be healthy. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the origin and quality of the ingredients used in the preparation of food products. As many leading organic beverage manufacturers are enjoying success due to their organic certification, the conventional beverage manufacturers are even adding organic products to their portfolio to attract the consumers.

Players like S. Martinelli Company, Epicurean French Beverages, Knudsen Sons, and others are currently manufacturing sparkling juices with a wide variety of flavors. It is expected that the demand for organic sparkling juices will gradually increase during the forecast period, which augurs well for the growth of the market.

Growing preference for certified sparkling juices

Many players are currently in the process of certifying their sparkling juice offerings to gain consumer trust and confidence. This is because consumers are more health-conscious and check labeling when purchasing a product. Players are also making sure that their sparkling juice offerings receive certifications from well-known regulatory bodies. For instance, Knudsen Sons are offering sparkling juices that are Non-GMO verified products. S. Martinelli Company offer USDA Organic certified products. While Kedem Food Products sells sparkling juices that are certified Kosher. Weingut Fuchs sells sparkling juices that are certified halal. It is expected that many sparkling juice manufacturers will opt to certify their offerings during the forecast period.

Packaging innovations

"Attractive and innovative packaging is the best way to pull new consumers and create a good demand. Convenient, single-serving, and portable features along with better packaging are becoming important parameters for consumers to judge a brand and its offerings. Currently, many players are coming up with attractive and innovative packaging in their sparkling juices offerings," says Atul.

For instance, in the first half of 2017, Coca-Cola brands Schweppes and Appletiser launched a sophisticated packaging design for its sparkling juice drink cans of 250 ml, to meet the demand for on-the-go beverages. In the first half of 2017, SKIWATER along with Ball Corporation announced the showcasing of the Alumi-tek bottle technology for its sparkling organic raspberry juice. This technology combines appealing features such as portability, recyclability, and freshness potential of the aluminum can. It is expected that more players will launch their sparkling juice offerings in new and innovative packaging to capture the attention of consumers.

