Middle East Theme Park Market 2014-2021

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Middle East Theme Park Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Number of Foreign Visitors and New Theme Parks in Pipeline to Foster Future Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This publication on the Middle East Theme Park Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the theme parks market in the Middle East. The report includes the cumulative revenue generated by the market players from theme park services in the region. The theme parks of the Middle East countries have been further explained with details on market share contributed by major investments groups in various regions of the Middle East.

The stakeholders of this report include theme park market players, companies involved in manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of equipment used during theme park activities, and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in theme park market in future. Detailed comparative analysis of major theme parks has also been provided.

Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments and SWOT are also added in the study for clear understanding about the factors responsible for present scenario of the market. The future analysis of the overall Middle East Theme Parks market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view for all major countries.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

Market Potential

Market Segmentation

Saudi Arabia Theme Parks Market

UAE Theme Parks Market

Qatar Theme Parks Market

Jordan Theme Parks Market

Kuwait Theme Parks Market

Future Outlook



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

Consolidated Research Approach

Market Sizing - Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Theme Parks Market

Market Sizing - Qatar, Jordan and Kuwait Theme Parks Market

Limitations



3. Middle East Theme Parks Market By Revenues, 2014-2016



4. Middle East Theme Parks Market Segmentation

4.1. By Revenue Streams (Admission, Food and Beverage, Merchandise, Royalty from Shop Owners and Others) on the basis of Revenue, 2016

4.2. By Admissions (Walk-ins, Online, Tour Operators and Others) on the basis of Revenue, 2016

4.3. By Countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait and Rest of Middle East) on the basis of Revenue, 2014-2016



5. Investment to Set up a Theme Park in the Middle East



6. UAE Theme Parks Market

6.1. UAE Theme Parks Market Size By Revenue, 2014-2016

6.2. UAE Theme Parks Market Segmentation

6.2.1. By Type (Amusement Park and Water Park), on the basis of Revenue, 2016

6.2.2. By Revenue Streams (Admissions, Food and Beverage, Merchandise and Others) on the basis of Revenue, 2016

By Admission (Online, Walk-ins, Tour Operators, and Others) on the basis of Revenue, 2016

6.3. Customer Profile in the UAE Theme Parks Market

6.4. SWOT Analysis for the UAE Theme Parks Market

6.5. Trends and Developments in the UAE Theme Parks Market

Technological Advancement in the UAE Theme Parks

Multi-Park Tickets, Inclusive Packages and Seasonal Discounts

Inception of Themed Parks to Cater Cultural Diversity

6.6. Pre-Requisites to Purchase Land in the UAE

6.7. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in the UAE Theme Parks Market

6.7.1. Market Share of Investment Groups

6.7.2. Company Profiles of Major Investment Groups

Miral Asset Management

Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari (IMG) Group

Landmark Group

Majid Al Futtaim Holdings

Financial Performance

Al Hokair Group

Financial Performance

DXB Entertainment PJSC

Financial Performance

6.7.3. Comparative Analysis of Major Theme Parks in the UAE

6.8. Future Outlook for the UAE Theme Parks Market

6.9. Analyst Recommendation

6.10. Macro-Economic Factors Impacting the UAE Theme Parks Market

6.10.1. GDP Per Capita in the UAE, 2014-2021

6.10.2. Number of Tourists in the UAE, 2014-2021

6.10.3. Urban Population in the UAE, 2014-2021

6.10.4. Youth Population in UAE, 2014-2021



7. Saudi Arabia Theme Parks Market

7.1. Saudi Arabia Theme Parks Market Size by Revenue, 2014 - 2016

7.2. Saudi Arabia Theme Parks Market Segmentation

7.2.1. By Type (Amusement Park and Water Park), on the basis of Revenue, 2016

7.2.2. By Revenue Streams (Admissions, Food and Beverages, Merchandise, Royalty from Shop Owners and Others) on the Basis of Revenue, 2016

By Admissions (Walk-ins, Tour Operators and Others) on the Basis of Revenue, 2016

7.3. Customer Profile in Saudi Arabia Theme Parks Market

7.4. SWOT Analysis for Saudi Arabia Theme Parks Market

7.5. Trends and Developments in Saudi Arabia Theme Parks Market

7.5.1. Increasing Number of Indoor Theme Parks

7.5.2. Growing International Franchisee Agreements

7.5.3. Expanding Female Customer Base

7.6. Pre-Requisites to Purchase Land in Saudi Arabia

7.7. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Saudi Arabia Theme Parks Market

7.7.1. Market Share of Major Investment Groups

7.7.2. Company Profile of Major Market Players

Al Hokair Group

Financial Performance

Fakieh Group

7.7.3. Comparative Analysis of Major Theme Parks in Saudi Arabia

7.8. Future Outlook for Saudi Arabia Theme Parks Market

7.9. Analyst Recommendations

7.10. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Saudi Arabia Theme Parks Market

7.10.1. GDP Per Capita in Saudi Arabia, 2014 - 2021

7.10.2. Youth Population in Saudi Arabia, 2014 - 2021

7.10.3. Number of Tourists in Saudi Arabia, 2014 - 2021

7.10.4. Urban Population in Saudi Arabia, 2014 - 2021



8. Qatar Theme Parks Market

8.1. Qatar Theme Parks Market Size by Revenue, 2014-2016

8.2. Qatar Theme Parks Market Segmentation

8.2.1. By Type (Amusement Parks and Water Parks) on the basis of Revenue, 2016

8.2.2. By Revenue Streams (Admissions, Food and Beverages, Merchandise, Royalty from Shop Owners, and Others) on the basis of Revenue, 2016

By Admissions (Walk-ins, Tour Operators and Others) on the basis of Revenue, 2016

8.3. Customer Profile of Qatar Theme Parks Market

8.4. SWOT Analysis of Qatar Theme Parks Market

8.5. Trends and Development in Qatar Theme Parks Market

Increasing Focus on Indoor Theme Parks and Family Entertainment Centers

Development of Theme Park Resorts and Edutainment Parks

Strategic Location of Theme Parks in Qatar

Introduction of Movie Based Theme Parks

8.6. Pre-Requisites to Purchase Land in Qatar

8.7. Competitive Landscape of Major Theme Parks in Qatar

8.7.1. Market Share of Major Theme Parks

8.7.2. Comparative Analysis of Major Theme Parks in Qatar

8.8. Future Outlook for Qatar Theme Parks Market

8.9. Analyst Recommendation

8.10. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Qatar Theme Parks Market

8.10.1. GDP Per Capita in Qatar, 2014-2021

8.10.2. Youth Population in Qatar, 2014-2021

8.10.3. Number of Tourists in Qatar, 2014-2021



9. Snapshot on Jordan Theme Parks Market

9.1. Jordan Theme Parks Market Size by Revenue, 2014-2016

9.2. Jordan Theme Parks Market Segmentation

9.2.1. By Type (Amusement Park and Theme Park) on the Basis of Revenue, 2016

9.2.2. By Revenue Streams (Admissions, Food and Beverages, Merchandise and Others) on the Basis of Revenue, 2016

9.2.3. By Admissions (Walk-ins, Tour Operators and Others) on the Basis of Revenue, 2016

9.3. Customer Profile for Jordan Theme Parks Market

9.4. Competitive Landscape for Major Players in Jordan Theme Parks Market

9.4.1. Market Share of Major Theme Parks on the Basis of Revenue Through Admissions, 2016

9.4.2. Comparative Analysis of Major Theme Parks in Jordan

9.5. Future Outlook for Jordan Theme Parks Market



10. Snapshot on Kuwait Theme Parks Market

10.1. Kuwait Theme Park Market Size by Revenue, 2014-2016

10.2. Kuwait Theme Parks Market Segmentation

10.2.1. By Type (Amusement Park and Water Park) on the Basis of Revenue, 2016

10.2.2. By Revenue Streams (Admissions, Food and Beverages, Merchandise and Others) on the Basis of Revenue, 2016

10.2.3. By Admissions (Online, Walk-ins, Tour Operators and Others) on the Basis of Revenue, 2016

10.3. Customer Profile of Kuwait Theme Parks Market

10.4. Competitive Landscape for Major Players in Kuwait Theme Parks Market

10.4.1. Market Share of Major Theme Parks on the Basis of Revenue Generated Through Admissions, 2016

10.4.2. Comparative Analysis of Major Amusement Parks

10.5. Future Outlook for Kuwait Theme Parks Market



11. Middle East Theme Parks Market Future Outlook and Projections



Companies Mentioned



Abha Palace Theme Park

Adventureland

Al Hokair Group

Al Hokair Land

Al Shallal Theme Park

Aqua Park

Aquaventure

Atallah Happy Land Park

Bollywood Parks

Circus Land

City Center

Doha Toys Town

Dreamland Aqua Park

DXB Entertainment

Fakieh Group

Fantasia Land

Fantasy Island

Ferari World

Fun Ville

Funday

Funville

Gondolania

HappyLand

Happyland Water Park

Iceland Water Park and Fun City

Jungle Land

Jungle Zone

King Fahd Park

Legoland Dubai

Legoland Waterpark

Luna Park

Majid Al Futtaim

Motiongate

Star City

Wild Wadi

World of Adventure

Yas Waterworld

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q3wgmm/middle_east_theme

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716