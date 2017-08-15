Air Traffic Control Market to Reach $56 Billion by 2022 - Analysis By Airspace, Application, Investment Type, Sector & System

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The air traffic control market is projected to grow from USD 30.77 Billion in 2017 to USD 56.07 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the modernization of Air Traffic Management (ATM) infrastructure, increase in the number of airports in emerging economies, and the need for efficient airspace management. As aircraft operators across the globe have realized the significance of improved Air Traffic Control (ATC) services, they are increasingly investing in the development of innovative air traffic control technologies.



The air traffic control market has been segmented on the basis of airspace, application, sector, investment type, system, and region. Based on airspace, the air traffic control market has been classified into Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC), Traffic Radar Approach Control (TRACON), Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), and Flight Service Station (FSS). The ATCSCC segment is estimated to be the largest airspace segment of the air traffic control market in 2017, owing to the need for advanced capabilities in ATC equipment.



Based on application, the air traffic control market has been segmented into communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation. The communication segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the air traffic control market in 2017. Communication between pilots and ground control operators is essential to ensure an orderly flow of air traffic. Earlier, voice communication systems were primarily used to manage air traffic, which involved the transmission of information between air traffic controllers and pilots. However, conventional voice communication systems are unable to function effectively in congested airspace, which has propelled the need to develop advanced communication equipment for air traffic control.



Based on region, the air traffic control market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The aircraft traffic control market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high investments made by aviation authorities to modernize airport infrastructure.



High maintenance cost of air traffic control equipment acts as a key challenge to the growth of the air traffic control market.

