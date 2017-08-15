Saudi Arabia Theme Park Market 2014-2017 & 2021

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Saudi Arabia Theme Park Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Inflow of Tourists and Augmenting Demand for Indoor Theme Parks to Foster Future Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This publication on Saudi Arabia Theme Park Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Inflow of Tourists and Augmenting Demand for Indoor Theme Parks to Foster Future Growth provides a comprehensive analysis of the theme parks market in Saudi Arabia. The report includes the cumulative revenue generated by the market players from theme park services in the country. The theme parks of the country have been further explained with details on market share contributed by major investments groups in various regions of Saudi Arabia. The stakeholders of this report include theme park market players, companies involved in research, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of equipment used in theme park activities, and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in hospitals market in future.

Detailed comparative analysis of major theme parks has also been provided. Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments and SWOT analysis are also added in the study. The future analysis of the overall Saudi Arabia Theme Parks market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Saudi Arabia Theme Park Market Size by Revenue

Market Segmentation - By Type (Amusement and Water Park) and By Revenue Streams (Admissions, Food and Beverage, Merchandise and Others)

Customer Profile of Saudi Arabia Theme Park Market

SWOT Analysis for Saudi Arabia Theme Park Market

Trends and Developments in Saudi Arabia Theme Park Market

Theme Park Market Market Share of Investment Groups

Company Profiles of Major Investment Groups

Future Outlook for Saudi Arabia Amusement and Theme Park Market

Analyst Recommendation

Macro-Economic Factors Impacting Saudi Arabia Amusement and Theme Park Market

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

Market Size

Market Segmentation

Customer Profile

Market Share of Major Players

Future Outlook



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Market Sizing and Modeling

Consolidated Research Approach

Limitations



3. Saudi Arabia Theme Parks Market

3.1. Market Size by Revenue, 2014 - 2016

3.2. Market Segmentation

3.2.1. By Type (Amusement Park and Water Park), on the basis of Revenue, 2016

3.2.2. By Revenue Streams (Admissions, Food and Beverages, Merchandise, Royalty from Shop Owners and Others) on the Basis of Revenue, 2016

By Admissions (Walk-ins, Tour Operators and Others) on the Basis of Revenue, 2016



4. Customer Profile in Saudi Arabia Theme Parks Market



5. SWOT Analysis for Saudi Arabia Theme Parks Market



6. Trends and Developments in Saudi Arabia Theme Parks Market

6.1. Increasing Number of Indoor Theme Parks

6.2. Growing International Franchisee Agreements

6.3. Expanding Female Customer Base



7. Pre-Requisites to Purchase Land in Saudi Arabia



8. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Saudi Arabia Theme Park Market

8.1. Market Share of Major Investment Groups

8.2. Company Profile of Major Market Players

8.2.1. Al Hokair Group

Financial Performance

8.2.2. Fakieh Group

8.3. Comparative Analysis of Major Amusement Parks



9. Future Outlook for Saudi Arabia Theme Parks Market



10. Analyst Recommendations



11. Macroeconomic Indicators

11.1. GDP Per Capita in Saudi Arabia, 2014 - 2021

11.2. Youth Population in Saudi Arabia, 2014 - 2021

11.3. Number of Tourists in Saudi Arabia, 2014 - 2021

11.4. Urban Population in Saudi Arabia, 2014 - 2021







Companies Mentioned



Abha Palace Theme Park

Al Hokair Group

Al Hokair Land

Al Shallal Theme Park

Atallah Happy Land Park

Fakieh Group

Happyland Water Park

Jungle Land

King Fahd

Luna Park

Star City

