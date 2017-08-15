Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. - GSB

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. ("GlobalSCAPE" or the "Company") (NYSE American: GSB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, Ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether GlobalSCAPE and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 7, 2017, post-market, GlobalSCAPE announced that its Audit Committee "has been conducting an investigation into certain transactions in the fourth quarter of 2016 involving improper arrangements with customers that circumvented the Company's internal controls." The Company says the investigation to date has found that these "improper arrangements" resulted in the Company overstating reported amounts of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2016, and license revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016, by approximately $403,000 and $396,000, respectively. The Company also announced that it "intends to effect a restatement of its previously issued financial statements through filing an amended Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and an amended Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017."

On this news, GlobalSCAPE's share price fell $0.83, or 17.66%, to close at $3.87 on August 8, 2017.

