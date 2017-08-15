Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Depomed, Inc. - DEPO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Depomed, Inc. ('Depomed' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: DEPO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, Ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Depomed and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On August 7, 2017, post-market, Depomed disclosed that the Company 'recently received a request for information from the ranking minority member of the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs related to the promotion of opioids' and that Depomed had also received 'subpoenas related to opioid sales and marketing from the Office of the Attorney General of Maryland and the United States Department of Justice.'

On this news, Depomed's share price has fallen as much as $2.68, or 29.04%, during intraday trading on August 8, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP