Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Data Center Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the information technology industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of data center services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"There is a growing demand for data centers, support, and related service, which is encouraging suppliers to improve their infrastructure," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "The need for companies to reduce logistics costs and optimize their spend is creating a large local requirement for data center service providers," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The data center services market is estimated to showcase a CAGR of 10.66% over the forecast period due to the Increased demand for cloud computing, mobile services, and social media analytics globally, especially in APAC and Europe.

Buyers need to invite multiple bids and compare the capabilities of service providers to cater to their specific requirements before engaging with any supplier.

Suppliers need to adopt stringent security measures to ensure the safety of data from both external and internal threats.

Data Center Services Pricing Trends

Data center service suppliers provide power-based, pay-per-use, tiered, and fixed fee pricing models to the buyers. The pay-per-use is the most widely adopted model, whereas the power-based model displays the maximum market potential. The power-based pricing model is most suited for small organizations with low demand since the charges are based solely on consumption.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

