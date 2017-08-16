Maureen Quinn Joins Kortext as the General Manager for Australia and New Zealand

BOURNEMOUTH, England, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Kortext, the UK's leading digital textbook solutions provider has appointed Maureen Quinn to manage its expansion into Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Maureen takes up the newly created role for Kortext having previously represented education and library suppliers such as Coutts, ProQuest and YBP, and prior to that, managing libraries in the health sector.

Maureen will be establishing Kortext in the territory and building on her existing relationships with universities in the region, whilst building a local team. Maureen brings a wealth of experience from her roles and has worked closely, over many years supplying content to libraries and working on workflow and collection development projects across universities.

This new appointment comes as Kortext continues to grow and expand globally. Kortext has recently increased their 26 strong team by 40 members in just 12 months. The recent boom is sparked by rapid international growth as Kortext balloons into the Australian and Middle Eastern Markets. The personalised learning platform can be used online and offline on a number of devices, including Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows. Allowing students to collaborate, share and personalise their learning resources.

Commenting on Maureen's appointment, Kortext's Managing Director Andy Alferovs said: "We welcome Maureen to the Kortext team and know that her experience will help drive a successful venture to establish Kortext in the region."

Maureen added, "It is an exciting time to be joining Kortext and to work with universities to help them transition to a digital future. I am passionate about education, libraries and digital literacy. After being involved in the supply of print and eBooks for a very long time I am really excited to be involved in the transformation of the textbook market to digital. Improving equity, accessibility and ultimately student success and workplace readiness are the best parts of this. Working with a very talented, fun and inspiring team is the icing on the cake!"

