Global Huntington's Disease Therapeutics Market Growth at CAGR of 14.75%, 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are F. Hoffmann-La Roche, H. Lundbeck, Prana Biotechnology & Teva Pharmaceutical

The global huntington's disease therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 14.75% during the period 2017-2021

The global HD therapeutics market was witnessing a high unmet demand for disease modifying drug, in the presence of only one approved therapy, Xenazine, and the off-label use of various different therapeutics. The introduction of AUSTEDO in the market will have a significant impact on the market growth, thereby changing the market dynamics. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales of branded, generic, and off label drugs. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advances in biomedical sciences. In the past few decades, the advancement in science and introduction of nanotechnologies in the global pharmaceutical market, have revolutionized the development of medicines. With better understanding of the pathogenesis of disease at genetic and molecular level have led to the discovery of new targets for therapy, thus producing disease modifying drugs.



According to the report, one driver in the market is early onset of disease symptoms, increases the demand for HD therapeutics. The prevalence rate of HD is equal in both males and females, and the disease affects humans of all ethnic and racial groups. The disease symptoms first appear in the mid-life, between the ages of 25-45 years.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increase in alternative programs for management of mental disorders. The currently available HD therapeutics are unsuccessful in eliminating the symptoms of most of the mental disorders and are known to cause severe side effects such as weight gain, sedation, prolongation of the corrected QT (QTc) interval, and fatal blood dyscrasias.



Key Vendors

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

H. Lundbeck

Prana Biotechnology

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Other Prominent Vendors

Intellect Neurosciences

Horizon Pharma

Sangamo Therapeutics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

