Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Construction Professional Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the professional services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of construction professional services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"This spend allows category managers to derive value in terms of price, quality, and compliance with the regulatory framework," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Suppliers are using advanced technology platforms such as BIM tools and 3D modeling to attract a larger number of buyers," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The construction professional services sector is estimated to showcase a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for energy efficient infrastructure.

Large firms should typically engage in long-term contracts of three to five years with a preferred set of A/E/P suppliers that are capable of providing integrated services for all small, mid-sized, and large projects.

Buyers should seek out suppliers with the ability to offer customized solutions for complex projects. They can do this by either relying on incumbent suppliers that have already executed similar projects for them or find new suppliers that have executed similar projects for other companies

Construction Professional Services Pricing Trends

SpendEdge analysts expect the cost-plus and GMP pricing models to be the most adopted models in the coming years. The GMP pricing model provides a number of advantages such as clarity in the project definition, ability of buyers to set target prices, provision for supplier penalty in case of deviation, and below industry average supplier markups.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

