Global Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology Market to Grow at a CAGR of 43.3% by 2021: Challenges Associated with 10-nm FD-SOI Design Limit Growth

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) technology market to grow at a CAGR of 43.37% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of IoT. IoT can be defined as a network of physical objects or things embedded with electronics, software, sensors, and network connectivity. IoT involves M2M communication that enables devices to exchange information and act upon information, thereby eliminating the need for human-to-computer or human-to-human interactions.



In node-to-node communication, each device would function as a smart node by sensing information, bandwidth reduction, and filtering the noise by low-level signal processing. These nodes help to communicate and protect information with the help of a centralized system called the cloud. The information is then sent to people. The number of IoT devices is expected to reach more than 25 billion by 2021. IoT integrates machine learning systems and big data technology and harnesses sensor and actuator data.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is smaller die sizes. A wafer is diced into a number of pieces, and each piece is called a die. A die is a semiconductor material on which a circuit is fabricated. To cut down on costs, vendors are opting for die shrinking. Die shrinking is a process in which an identical circuit is designed using an advanced fabrication process. The process involves the production of many dies from the same wafer, thereby decreasing the cost per product.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the challenges associated with 10-nm FD-SOI design. Most of the foundry customers are scaling below 28-nm FD-SOI, which makes the process more expensive and difficult. The lithography wavelength is at its peak at 20 nm. Nodes below 20 nm require double patterning, leading to an increase in wafer cost that impacts the overall chip cost.



Key vendors

GlobalFoundries

Samsung

STMicroelectronics

Soitec

Other prominent vendors

Dream Chip Technologies

INVECAS

VeriSilicon

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01:Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by node



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l6w8nx/global_fully

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

