Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.08.2017 | 01:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Electrophysiology Catheters Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% by 2021: Driven by the Use of Robot Assisted Navigation Technologies

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Electrophysiology Catheters Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global electrophysiology catheters market to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Electrophysiology Catheters Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is use of robot-assisted navigation technologies. Technological advances have encouraged the vendors to develop highly efficient robot-assisted navigation systems. These have considerably improved the navigation of needles, catheters, and electrode tips during surgery. The novel technology used in cardiac catheters enhances visualization of the ablation EP catheter's orientation and helps in improving procedural efficiency.

According to the report, one driver in the market is cost-effectiveness of ablation procedures. With the advances in technology, new tools and techniques are being used for performing ablation procedures in cardiac patients. 3D electro-anatomical mapping and remote catheter monitoring are the most common techniques used during cardiac ablation procedures. Electrophysiologists use robot-assisted technology during interventional procedures. Due to the limitations associated with conventional methods, the paradigm has shifted toward advanced techniques.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complications associated with ablation procedures. Venous thrombosis is the most common complication associated with the use of ablation EP catheters during ablation procedures. Other complications include stroke, esophageal injury, thrombosis, blood vessel damage, and partial lung collapse. Catheter ablation procedures involve the use of radiation, which increases the risk of cancer and permanent damage to the normal functioning of a heart. Therefore, the complications associated with ablation EP catheters are expected to inhibit the market growth.

Key vendors

  • Boston Scientific
  • Medtronic
  • St. Jude Medical

Other prominent vendors

  • Beijing Demax Medical Technology
  • Biosense Webster
  • BIOTRONIK
  • Cook Medical
  • Maquet Getinge Group (Atrium Medical)
  • MicroPort Scientific
  • Millar
  • SterilMed
  • Tyche MedTech
  • Vimecon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gbsdr5/global

