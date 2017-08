SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced that it priced its private offering of $16.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes.



The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the consideration for its acquisition of Whole Foods Market, Inc., to repay its 1.200% notes due 2017, and for general corporate purposes.



