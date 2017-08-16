

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 45 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,250-point plateau and it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement thanks to mixed economic data and flattening crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower, and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties and insurance companies.



For the day, the index gained 13.90 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 3,251.26 after trading between 3,235.10 and 3,263.59. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 7.51 points or 0.4 percent to end at 1,887.28.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China jumped 1.11 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China spiked 2.19 percent, Bank of China surged 3.32 percent, Vanke added 0.32 percent, Gemdale gained 0.44 percent, PetroChina shed 0.25 percent, China Life picked up 0.44 percent and Ping An Insurance advanced 0.81 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks remained near the flat line for much of Tuesday before finishing little changed and on opposite sides.



The Dow added 5.28 points or 0.02 percent to 21,998.99, while the NASDAQ shed 7.22 points or 0.11 percent to 6,333.01 and the S&P fell 1.23 percent or 0.05 percent to 2,464.61.



President Donald Trump is under fire for his late response to white nationalist violence over the weekend. A number of business leaders have quit his economic council in response.



In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders noted a rebound in confidence in August, while the Commerce Department said that business inventories in the U.S. increased more than expected in June.



Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday ahead of U.S. inventories data. WTI light sweet crude oil was up 4 cents to $47.55 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX