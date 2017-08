FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB)promoted head of its global equities business, Tom Patrick, to Americas chief executive. Patrick replaces Bill Woodley, who's leaving the German lender.



In his new Americas role, Mr. Patrick will report to Chief Executive Officer John Cryan. Patrick will continue as global equities chief and co-head of the U.S. corporate and investment bank under Garth Ritchie, London-based co-head of the investment bank globally.



