

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche EuroShop (DUSCF.PK) reported that its earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the first half of 2017 increased by 4.1% to 92.5 million euros from last year.



Revenues were EUR105.8 million, up +3.9% year on year.



Earnings before taxes and measurement (EBT excl. measurement gains/losses) increased from EUR65.0 million to EUR73.0 million.



Consolidated profit increased by 15.5% from EUR48.7 million to EUR56.2 million. Earnings per share increased from EUR0.90 to EUR0.99.



EPRA earnings, i.e. operating earnings adjusted for valuation effects, rose from EUR1.11 to EUR1.20 per share, which corresponded to an increase of 8.1%.



Funds from operations also rose by 7.8% to EUR1.25 per share (2016:. EUR1.16) and in absolute terms stood at EUR 70.9 million, which is 12.7% above the previous year's period.



The Deutsche EuroShop is sticking to its guidance for financial year 2017 and is confident of being able to pay a dividend of EUR1.45 per share.



