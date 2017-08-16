

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) announced that its Board has made several changes, including naming Elizabeth A. 'Betsy' Duke to succeed Stephen W. Sanger as independent Chair, effective January 1, 2018; having three long-serving directors (including Sanger) retire at year-end 2017; and adding a new independent director and changing the composition of Board committees, both effective September 1, 2017.



The actions announced today are in addition to the appointment earlier this year of two new independent directors, Karen Peetz and Ronald L. Sargent. The Board expects to name up to three additional independent directors before the 2018 Annual Meeting.



The Board of Directors named Duke to serve as Board Chair, effective January 1, 2018. Sanger will assist in the transition until his retirement. Duke, a former member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, has served on the Board since January 2015 and as Vice Chair since October 2016.



As part of the Board's commitment to refreshment, the Board made several changes in Board composition, including the election of a new independent director, and continues to focus on the recruitment of new directors who will complement the overall mix of skills, experience, and perspectives on the Board.



The Board elected Juan Pujadas, a retired principal of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as a new independent director, effective September 1, 2017. Among many senior positions at PwC, Pujadas was Vice Chairman of Global Advisory Services of PwC International, led the U.S. firm's Advisory Practice, and led PwC's Global Risk Management Solutions practice for the Americas.



Additionally, to help facilitate Board refreshment and provide for an appropriate transition of committee membership, Cynthia H. Milligan (who joined in 1992) and Susan G. Swenson (who joined in 1998) will retire from the Board at year-end 2017. With Pujadas, and the retirements of Sanger, Milligan, and Swenson, the Board will have 13 members and an average tenure of six years for the 12 independent directors.



