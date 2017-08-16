Glassdoor Announces Candidates' Choice Awards For Best Places To Interview In 2017

Diverse Employers in the UK and U.S. Recognised for Outstanding Interview and Hiring Processes, According to Job Candidates

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --When it comes to interviewing potential talent, some employers just do it better than others. Today, Glassdoor, one of the world's largest and fastest growing job sites, has announced the winners of its second annual Candidates' Choice Awards, recognising the Best Places to Interview in 2017 in the UK and U.S. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Candidates' Choice Awards are based on the input of job candidates who voluntarily provided anonymous feedback, by completing an interview review, over the past year.

When completing an interview review on Glassdoor, job candidates are asked to rate and review their interview experience, including describing the interview process, rating interview difficulty, and sharing interview questions, among other insights from the job interview. Specifically, when rating overall interview experience, candidates are asked to choose from one of three options: positive, negative or no opinion.

The top ten Best Places to Interview in 2017 in the UK, according to job candidates, are:

1. Airbus (Interview experience: 94 percent positive)

2. Yell (92 percent positive)

3. Hiscox (86 percent positive)

4. easyJet (86 percent positive)

5. Salesforce (85 percent positive)

6. AllSaints Retail (84 percent positive)

7. Hays (83 percent positive)

8. Carphone Warehouse (82 percent positive)

9. Waitrose (82 percent positive)

10. Rolls-Royce (80 percent positive)

"The interview process is the gateway experience that employers have with a candidate, and you only get one chance to make a great first impression. These employers stand out from the rest for offering a best in class candidate experience that is vital to turning quality candidates into amazing employees," said Carmel Galvin, Glassdoor chief human resources officer. "I congratulate these employers for efficient, effective and innovative interviewing and hiring practices. It's no easy task, but employers who get this right will have the recruiting and business advantage."

Glassdoor's 50 Best Places to Interview UK in 2017 list features winning employers across diverse industries spanning Aerospace, Retail, Tech, Restaurants, Finance and more. Airbus is among several employers debuting as a Best Place to Interview, along with Expedia (No. 12; 77 percent positive), EE (No. 14; 76 percent positive), Greggs (No. 21; 72 percent positive), Apple (No. 37; 66 percent positive) and more. According to interview reviews on Glassdoor, leading themes of a positive interview experience are those in which candidates report a smooth interview process, interviews that are educational, transparent and friendly, and those offering clear communication with the candidate on their status and next steps from start to finish.

This year, there are four employers recognised by job candidates in both the U.S. and UK, including H&M, IKEA, Procter & Gamble and Salesforce.

Among the approximately 700,000 employers reviewed on Glassdoor, six in ten (61 percent) job candidates report a positive interview experience.

Candidates' Choice Award winners for the 2017 Best Places to Interview are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, in which an employer's overall interview experience rating is mostly taken into account, along with factors including interview difficulty rating and interview length (number of days for the interview process). At a minimum, employers for the UK list (those with 1,000 employees or more) must have received at least 20 Glassdoor-approved interview reviews, including at least 20 interview experience ratings, from UK-based employees between 2nd July, 2016 and 1st July, 2017. For reporting simplicity, interview experience ratings are displayed as whole numbers, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth place to determine final rank order. Complete report methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.co.uk/List/about-employees-choice-awards.htm

SEE THE 2017 WINNERS: All winning employers can be found by visiting:

50 Best Places to Interview - UK

100 Best Places to Interview - U.S.

INTERVIEW TRENDS + RESEARCH: Did you know having a difficult job interview is linked to being more satisfied in your job later on? Check out the study from Glassdoor Economic Research. Plus, across all industries, the average length of the interview process is about 23.7 days, according to recent Glassdoor Research. See why the interview process is taking longer, and how the length of the interview process varies by industry.

CANDIDATE COMMENTARY + MORE DATA: Job candidate commentary about winning employers' interview process is available, along with additional data including each winning employer's interview difficulty rating and average length of their interview process, according to candidates. Available upon request: pr@glassdoor.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is one of the largest and fastest growing job sites in the world today. Set apart by the tens of millions of reviews and insights provided by employees and candidates, Glassdoor combines all the jobs with this valuable data to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 700,000 companies in more than 190 countries. For labor market trends and analysis, visit Glassdoor Economic Research. For company news and career advice and tips, visit the Glassdoor Blog and for employer-related news and insights to help employers hire, visit the Glassdoor for Employers Blog. Visit Glassdoor.com or download our apps on iOS and Android platforms.

"Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/545574/Glassdoor_BPTI_Logo.jpg