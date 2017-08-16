

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc fell to 0.9734 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9726.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc edged down to 1.1426 and 1.2526 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1414 and 1.2515, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.98 against the greenback, 1.15 against the euro and 1.29 against the pound.



