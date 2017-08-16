Componenta Corporation Stock Exchange Release on 16 August 2017 at 8.15



The administrator of the corporate restructuring proceedings of Componenta Corporation and Componenta Finland Ltd has today filed reports on the outcomes of the creditors' voting procedures relating to the draft restructuring programmes of Componenta Corporation and Componenta Finland Ltd to the District Court of Helsinki and in the same connection requested that the District Court affirmed the draft restructuring programmes. The draft restructuring programmes will be affirmed if the majority of creditors and their claims as required by law vote in favour of the draft restructuring programmes and any other requirements arising from law are met.



With respect to Componenta Corporation and Componenta Finland Ltd, a clear majority of creditors and their claims supported the draft restructuring programme. The minimum number of creditors' votes set as the condition for the approval of the draft restructuring programme in the Restructuring of Enterprises Act were received in favour of the programmes. As a result, the administrator is not aware of any barriers to approval of the restructuring programme. It is the administrator's understanding that the restructuring programmes of Componenta Corporation and Componenta Finland Ltd can be affirmed under section 54 of the Restructuring of Enterprises Act.



Helsinki, 16 August 2017



COMPONENTA CORPORATION



Harri Suutari President and CEO



For further information, please contact:



Harri Suutari President and CEO tel. +358 10 403 2200



Marko Karppinen CFO tel. +358 10 403 2101



