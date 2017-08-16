

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Swiss Life Group (SZLMY.PK, SLHN.VX) Wednesday reported that its first-half net profit increased 5% from last year to 524 million Swiss francs.



Adjusted profit from operations grew 5% to 763 million francs. Fee income rose by 6% in local currency to 681 million francs and the fee result improved by 16% to 222 million francs.



In the six months, premiums were 10.0 billion francs, down 1% in local currency.



Swiss Life said it increased its new business margin to 2.6% in the first half from previous year's 1.5%. All the business units, mainly Swiss Life Switzerland, contributed to the very strong result.



The company had 54.3 billion francs in assets under management for third parties at the end of June 2017, 10% more than at the end of 2016.



Patrick Frost, CEO of the Swiss Life, said, 'We are ahead of schedule in implementing our Group-wide programme 'Swiss Life 2018' and the sustained and consistent orientation of our business towards profitability and capital efficiency enabled us to again improve our profit sources. Swiss Life is therefore in a very good position to achieve its financial goals for 2017.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX