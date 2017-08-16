Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20170815183128_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-15 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 4055 Unit price: 7,84306 Euro Volume: 4582 Unit price: 7,86253 Euro Volume: 4548 Unit price: 7,86811 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 13185 Volume weighted average price: 7.85847 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-15 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 289 Unit price: 7,83045 Euro Volume: 239 Unit price: 7,86262 Euro Volume: 349 Unit price: 7,86920 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 877 Volume weighted average price: 7.85464 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-15 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 609 Unit price: 7,85080 Euro Volume: 140 Unit price: 7,86157 Euro Volume: 103 Unit price: 7,85869 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 852 Volume weighted average price: 7.85352 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-15 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 47 Unit price: 7,87500 Euro Volume: 39 Unit price: 7,83872 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 86 Volume weighted average price: 7.85855 Euro