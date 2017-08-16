

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 6-day low of 113.85 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 113.78.



Against the euro, the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to 130.01, 142.48 and 110.77 from yesterday's closing quotes of 129.82, 142.41 and 110.66, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 117.00 against the franc, 132.00 against the euro, 145.00 against the pound and 112.00 against the greenback.



