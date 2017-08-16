

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S (CABGY.PK) reported that its net profit for the first half-year was 2.304 billion Danish Kroner up from 23% from the prior year. Adjusted net profit grew 63% to 2.286 billion Kroner from the previous year.



Organic and reported net revenue rose 2% to 31.765 billion Kroner.



Commenting on the results, CEO Cees 't Hart said, 'We delivered a strong set of results for the first half-year, improving earnings and cash flow and reducing leverage. The results show that we're well on track to deliver on our key priorities for this year: achieving a substantial proportion of the remaining Funding the Journey benefits, enabling investments in SAIL'22-related activities to grow the top-line in the future.'



For fiscal 2017, Carlsberg affirmed its outlook to deliver mid-single-digit percentage growth in organic operating profit and financial leverage reduction.



The company now positive translation impact of around 50 million Danish Kroner for the year, compared to the prior forecast of 300 million kroner.



Financial expenses, excluding currency losses or gains and fair value adjustments, are now expected to be around 1 billion kroner, compared to the previous outlook of 1.0 billion kroner - 1.1 billion kroner.



