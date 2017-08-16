

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 6-day highs of 86.82 against the yen and 1.0839 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 86.54 and 1.0806, respectively.



Against the euro, the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 1.4972, 0.7845 and 1.0004 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5004, 0.7819 and 0.9972, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the kiwi, 1.46 against the euro, 0.80 against the greenback and 1.01 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX