The Third Quarter results for FY17 for Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. (associated with Young's Seafood Limited) will be made available on our Investor Relations website on August 16, 2017. The Third Quarter FY17 Call for investors that accompanies this information is scheduled to take place at 13:00 BST (GMT +0100) on August 16, 2017. The Third Quarter covers the quarter to July 1 2017; the financial year end for Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. is September 30 2017.

For further information:

If you are an investor or a potential investor in the 8¼%/ 9% Senior PIK Notes due 2019, of Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l., and would like access to this information, please register your interest on our Investor Relations website: https://youngsseafood.co.uk/investors/

If you have any questions about the registration process or need further information, please do not hesitate to contact Nicholas Donnelly, Communications Manager at Young's Seafood:

nicholas.donnelly@youngsseafood.co.uk

This announcement contains inside information by Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170815006141/en/

Contacts:

Young's Seafood:

Nicholas Donnelly

Communications Manager

nicholas.donnelly@youngsseafood.co.uk