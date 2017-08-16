Enabled by the Ascom Myco smart device, the new Koutio Médipôle is realizing improved care delivery through seamless information flow from the point of care to anywhere.



BAAR, Switzerland, 2017-08-16 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Koutio Médipôle hospital in the New Caledonian capital Nouméa, located in the southwest Pacific Ocean, has optimized patient care communications and responsiveness for the new 645-bed facility by deploying Ascom Myco Wi-Fi devices to support clinician teams and Ascom Myco Wi-Fi/GSM handsets, used across paramedic teams.



The Ascom solution is seamlessly aligned with clinical workflow and applications (nurse call, pneumatic conveyors, patient transport, etc.). The hospital also utilizes a Mercury server and software solution that automatically forwards all alerts related to emergency tasks, nurse call and patient transportation location independently to the correct staff in charge via Ascom Myco smartphones and text messages.



These integrated installations strengthen the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure of the facility and increase care efficiency by displaying patient transport information made accessible and visible on the Ascom Myco handset. This improves transport efficiency by avoiding common errors and contributes to better patient care and safety. Frédéric Dosch, Deputy Director in charge of information and biomedical systems emphasizes: "Our information system combines different best of breed applications and is now enhanced with top-notch mobility features."



The Nouméa Hospital thrives to ensure premium performances for data and communication management. The Ascom Myco and the Mercury server are solid foundations clinicians can build on. Dosch explains: "In the near future, we plan to enable two new features for our transporters: geolocation and patient identity verification barcode scanning with Myco. These will boost our efficiency and ensure that a transport request is delivered to a transporter in close proximity to the patient."



About Ascom



Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.



Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has subsidiaries in 15 countries and employs around 1,200 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich. For more information, please visit www.ascom.com.



France Contact: Céline Costantini, Communication Manager Phone: +33 0811 90 20 10 Email: celine.costantini@ascom.com Group Daniel Lack, Company Secretary & CCO +41 41 544 78 10 daniel.lack@ascom.com