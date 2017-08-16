HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 16 August 2017 at 9:00 a.m.



HONKARAKENNE UPDATES ITS DISCLOSURE POLICY



Honkarakenen Oyj has updated its disclosure policy.



Key changes are related to the internal guidelines for stock exchange releases and press releases and to the length of silent period. Internal guidelines for the division between stock exchange releases and press releases have been specified. Silent period before the publication of regular financial reports is 30 days.



Updated disclosure policy will come into force immediately and it has been published at http://honka.com/en/investors/corporation/disclosure-policy/.



Under its Honka® brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered close to 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made at the company's own factory in Karstula, Finland. In 2016, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 36.1, of which exports accounted for 49%. www.honka.com