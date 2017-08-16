

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 14-month low of 1.6246 against the euro, a 5-week low of 0.7223 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day low of 1.0839 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6219, 0.7235 and 1.0806, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi dropped to 79.94 from yesterday's closing value of 80.05.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.65 against the euro, 0.71 against the greenback, 1.09 against the aussie and 78.00 against the yen.



