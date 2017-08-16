The Interim Report 2nd Quarter 2017 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.



CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Søren Skou, states:



"Maersk Line is again profitable delivering in line with guidance, with revenue growing by USD 1bn year-on-year in the second quarter. The profit was USD 490m higher than the same quarter last year, based on higher rates.



Focus for the oil and gas related businesses in our Energy division remain on optimising performance and exploring new business models to strengthen resilience under the current market conditions.



In the last week of the quarter we were hit by a cyber-attack, which mainly impacted Maersk Line, APM Terminals and Damco. Business volumes were negatively affected for a couple of weeks in July and as a consequence, our Q3 results will be impacted. We expect that the cyber-attack will impact results negatively by USD 200-300m."



Contact persons:



Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106



Head of External Communication, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901



