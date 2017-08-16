

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open largely unchanged on Wednesday, with a weaker euro on the back of upbeat U.S. retail sales data and higher oil prices likely to support underlying sentiment.



Meanwhile, the campaign of Germany's far-right Alternative für Deutschland against European Central Bank bond-buying got a shot in the arm on Tuesday with a referral to the European Court of Justice for guidance in cases targeting the policy.



On the economic front, Eurostat is slated to release euro area GDP data later today, with sequential growth seen at 0.6 percent in the second quarter, the same as estimated initially.



In the U.S., President Donald Trump is under fire for his late response to white nationalist violence over the weekend. A number of business leaders have quit his economic council in response.



Asian stocks are trading mostly higher for a third day running, though gains remained muted after the International Monetary Fund warned that China's credit growth is on a 'dangerous trajectory'.



Gold prices firmed up as investors awaited the minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting for clues regarding the future pace of interest rate hikes. Oil prices edged up on data showing a fall in U.S. crude inventories.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed to halt a two-day advance as a slew of earnings reports disappointed investors and upbeat retail sales data put a Fed rate hike back on the agenda.



European markets eked out modest gains on Tuesday as the rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korea softened and the latest GDP data underlined the continued strength of the German economy.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index inched up 0.1 percent. The German DAX edged up 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose about 0.4 percent each.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX