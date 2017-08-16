With reference to a press release published by Arc Aroma Pure AB yesterday July 15, 2017, at 18:15 CET, the trading in the shares of Arc Aroma Pure (AAP B, ISIN code SE0004977452, order book ID 93180) shall be resumed. The trading will be resumed at 09:00 with normal opening procedure.



