

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) reported profit before tax of 12 million pounds for the half-year ended 30 June 2017 compared to a loss of 15 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the period from continuing operations was 14 million pounds compared to a loss of 7 million pounds. Profit per share was 2.0 pence compared to a loss of 1.3 pence. Underlying pre-tax profit increased to 22 million pounds from 13 million pounds. Total underlying earnings per share was 3.3 pence compared to 2.0 pence.



First-half Group revenue was 3.54 billion pounds compared to 3.32 billion pounds, previous year. Underlying revenue from continuing operations, including joint ventures and associates (underlying revenue), increased by 8% (1% at CER) in the first half to 4.19 billion pounds from 3.88 billion pounds.



The Board of Balfour Beatty declared an interim dividend of 1.2 pence per share, a 33% increase on prior year. The Board anticipates a progressive dividend policy going forward.



